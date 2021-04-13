ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Verastem by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Verastem stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

