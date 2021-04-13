ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 66,160 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

