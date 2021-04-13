Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.81.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

