EXRNchain (EXRN) Market Cap Hits $11.21 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $277,383.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00625233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00039471 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRN is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

