Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $55.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.26.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.