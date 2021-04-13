Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

