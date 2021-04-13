Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Down to $50.71

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.71, but opened at $48.95. Fastenal shares last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 49,462 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fastenal by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 55,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fastenal by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

