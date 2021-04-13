FCA Corp TX Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. United Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 165,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.1% in the third quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.60.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

