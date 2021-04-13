FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

