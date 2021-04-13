Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FITB. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 61,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

