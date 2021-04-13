Financial Analysis: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Brooge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A Brooge Energy $44.08 million 24.94 -$76.56 million $0.32 31.34

Fisker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brooge Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Brooge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fisker and Brooge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 3 6 0 2.67 Brooge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.02%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Summary

Fisker beats Brooge Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. It also provides ancillary services, which include blending and circulation, heating, throughput, and intertank transfer. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited is headquartered in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

