Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

