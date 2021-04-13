FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNGR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,281. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.