Firan Technology Group (FTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The company has a market cap of C$53.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

