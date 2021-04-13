Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

