First Hawaiian Bank Buys 9,100 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Avnet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

