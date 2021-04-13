First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FedEx stock opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

