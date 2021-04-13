First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,660 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

