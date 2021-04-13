First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 6,007 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

