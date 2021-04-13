First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,119 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Swedbank increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,160,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average of $174.45. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.