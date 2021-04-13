First Hawaiian Bank Sells 360 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,710 shares of company stock valued at $33,935,028 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

