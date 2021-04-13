First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,403,980.50 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total value of C$1,403,980.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,466,685.74.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$20.91 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.32 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.6509202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

