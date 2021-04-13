First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 585 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Facebook were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

Shares of FB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.60. 128,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.83. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $890.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

