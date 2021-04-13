First National Bank Sioux Falls Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

