First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes $247,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.64. 93,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.56 and a 200-day moving average of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.29 and a 52-week high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

