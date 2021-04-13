First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Buys 1,021 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial stock opened at C$48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$26.10 and a one year high of C$52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.64.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1665997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

