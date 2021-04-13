First PREMIER Bank Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

