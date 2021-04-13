First PREMIER Bank Takes $37,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,628,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,667 shares of company stock valued at $68,161,456 over the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

