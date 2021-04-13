First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FNX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,661. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96.

