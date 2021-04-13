First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Up 444.3% in March

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 444.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000.

NYSE:FIV opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

