First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCVT. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,294,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,723,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

