Flamingo Market Capitalization Reaches $130.48 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $130.48 million and $40.39 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00261998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.89 or 0.00671179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,604.41 or 0.99596611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.97 or 0.00911533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

