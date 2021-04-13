Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLNG. Danske downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

NYSE FLNG opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Flex LNG by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.