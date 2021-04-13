FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 144.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 479,207 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,356,000 after buying an additional 173,659 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

