FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 309,150 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $9,002,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.