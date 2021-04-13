FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 18,204 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

