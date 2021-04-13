FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MGA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

MGA stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

