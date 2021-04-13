Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FCSMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 296,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

