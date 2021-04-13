Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

