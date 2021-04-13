Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

