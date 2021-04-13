Founders Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,536. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

