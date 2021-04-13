Founders Capital Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of WBS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,325. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

