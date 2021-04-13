Founders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $286,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 478,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,762,945. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.