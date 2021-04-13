Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post sales of $267.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.40 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $184.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,269. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

