FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42). 104,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 277,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.79. The firm has a market cap of £263.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

