FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) Quiet Period Will End on April 13th

FTAC Hera Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 13th. FTAC Hera Acquisition had issued 80,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

