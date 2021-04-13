FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Director John Christopher Groobey Sells 16,000 Shares

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

