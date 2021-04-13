Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,793. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

