Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $820,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,238,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094,406 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.