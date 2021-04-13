Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.93. 45,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

